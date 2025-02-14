Alibaba will censor Apple Intelligence in China

With a deal between Apple and Alibaba now official, Bloomberg brings more details about this partnership. The publication explains how Apple Intelligence will actually work in China compared to the rest of the world, when this platform is expected to launch, and how Apple’s other partner will handle some AI tasks.

According to the report, several teams in China and the US are working to adapt the Apple Intelligence platform for the region. With a launch date expected as soon as May, this means a proper update will come a little after Apple starts offering Chinese support for its AI features with iOS 18.4.

Bloomberg explains that Alibaba will “censor and filter AI output to comply with requirements from the Chinese government.” Additionally, Baidu will handle other AI features, such as Visual Intelligence and searches. While previous reports said Baidu wouldn’t be involved with Apple Intelligence, the publication says the Chinese company will also have a role in this launch.

Since Apple Intelligence has three main types of AI (on-device features, server-side functions, and OpenAI capabilities), Apple will use the same on-device AI models as it does in the rest of the world, even though Alibaba will serve as a “layer on top that can censor material that the government objects to,” for server-side features, the company might rely on its GBCD iCloud partner. Baidu will be responsible for the Visuall Intelligence part.

Interestingly enough, this tweaked Apple Intelligence platform will be only available for Apple devices purchased in China. This means that if you buy an iPhone, iPad, or Mac elsewhere and go to the country, Apple will continue to offer the same Apple Intelligence you know.

With iOS 18.4 expected to be released in April, Apple might be planning an alternate software update to start offering Apple Intelligence in China. BGR will let you know as we learn more about the matter.