Apple’s new iOS 26 betas already leaked 3 unreleased products

After the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple released the first developer betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. Despite the many new features in these early versions, Apple often lets hints about its future products slip into the code.

Just a couple of days after the first betas became available, a few publications discovered three new leaked products that could be coming soon for Apple users.

Let’s start with Macworld’s Filipe Espósito Apple leak. He found references in iOS 26 code suggesting the AirTag 2 launch might be imminent. While the journalist had already noted that Cupertino stopped selling AirTag 2 Loop accessories, which is a possible sign that a release is near, he also spotted “under-the-hood changes to how the system manages AirTags.”

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Macworld also discovered that Apple plans to make more use of Extended Precision Finding tech, as newer devices can now be located up to 60 meters away. These features have been rumored before, but this is the first time they’ve appeared in iOS code.

The next Apple leak comes from MacRumors. The publication found references to Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 3. Code in iOS 26 mentions this new model, even though Apple currently only offers the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Unfortunately, MacRumors couldn’t find specific details about new features. Still, there are at least eight functionalities we expect Apple to add to these earbuds.

Lastly, 9to5Mac found references in the Xcode 26 beta to an upcoming low-cost Apple Vision Pro. In Apple’s testing platform, the company now differentiates between Vision Pro’s 4K resolution and one closer to that of the 12.9” iPad Pro.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Since Apple’s spatial computer features 4K displays, this means the leaks about this lower-resolution Apple Vision device might point to a launch that’s closer than we thought.

Wrap up

So far, these are the three products Apple has leaked through its code. As the company rolls out new testing versions, we’ll likely learn more about its upcoming products and features.