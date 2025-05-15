Apple just gave us a big hint that the AirTag 2 will launch soon

Rumors suggest an imminent release of AirTag 2. With that in mind, Apple has quietly discontinued one of the few AirTag accessories it has offered since the item tracker debuted several years ago. That’s a pretty good indication Apple intends to release a new version of the AirTag relatively soon.

As spotted by MacWorld‘s Filipe Espósito, the AirTag Loop is no longer available on Apple’s website. The only options left are discounted through third-party stores, such as Amazon, for $13. You can still find the FineWoven Key Ring for $35 on Apple’s website.

According to the journalist, Apple stores haven’t received new AirTag Loops for months. This could point to a redesign or a shift in product direction. Before the iPhone 15 release, Apple also discontinued its iPhone 14 Pro leather cases as it prepared to launch the FineWoven material for the iPhone 15 models.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It now looks like the company is getting ready to phase out the first-generation AirTag in favor of a new version. These are the rumored features expected for AirTag 2:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

New ultrawideband chip: Apple currently uses the U1 chip in the AirTag. For years, it has built its ecosystem around this processor, but in 2023, Apple introduced a second-generation chip. This new version powers all iPhone 15 models, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It can connect with objects three times further away.

Better Precision Find: AirTag 2 might be easier to find thanks to this improved chip. I also hope it adds new features for iPhone 15 users and newer. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 9 can locate the iPhone. I’m curious how the new AirTag could enhance Precision Find.

Here are a few more features I’d like Apple to include:

Redesign: With this new generation, I hope Apple adds a built-in loophole or something easier to attach to this item tracker. Right now, users have to buy an accessory just to carry this accessory, which is frustrating, especially since Apple charges almost as much for the keychain as the AirTag itself.

A new option: The limited design options might push users toward third-party trackers. For example, the current AirTag doesn’t fit well in a wallet. A slimmer version could make a big difference in sales.

Louder sound: AirTag 2 should produce a louder sound when we tap the ring button, making it easier to locate.

BGR will update you as soon as the AirTag 2 release date is confirmed.