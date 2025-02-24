AirTag 2 release timing might have just leaked

In 2025, Apple is expected to release its long-anticipated AirTag 2. While this item tracker could have been introduced during a spring event, Apple seems to be focused on launching new products through press releases and short videos.

That said, a prominent leaker on X, Kasutami, posted a possible release timeframe for the AirTag 2, which might be May or June. Since Apple held a late spring event last May, it’s possible that the company will launch this product shortly before the WWDC 2025 keynote or even during the software conference.

So we're here with Next Generation of AirTag May or June. — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) February 24, 2025

With the likely release of the AirTag 2 just around the corner, we also know about some rumored features:

New ultrawideband chip: Apple currently uses the U1 chip for the AirTag. For years, the company built its ecosystem with this processor, but in 2023, Apple upgraded it with a second-generation chip. It currently powers all iPhone 15 models, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It can connect with objects three times further away.

Better Precision Find: AirTag 2 might be easier to find with this better chip. I also hope it unlocks new perks for those with an iPhone 15 and newer. For example, the Apple Watch Series 9 can locate the iPhone; I wonder how this new AirTag could improve Precision Find.

There are also other features I hope Apple adds, such as:

Redesign: With this new generation, I hope Apple adds a loophole or something easier to attach to this item tracker. Currently, users need to buy an accessory to hold this accessory, and it’s quite annoying, especially because Apple charges almost the same for the AirTag as it does for the keychain.

A new option: The lack of design options might make users opt for a third-party item tracker instead of Apple’s option. For example, fitting the current AirTag into a wallet isn’t ideal. A slimmer model could help boost sales.

Louder sound: AirTag 2 should be louder when we tap the ring button. This could help us find the item tracker more quickly.

BGR will let you know once a release date for AirTag 2 is confirmed.