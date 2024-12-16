AirTag 2 might get the massive range boost I’ve been begging Apple to add

Apple will soon release its long-anticipated AirTag 2 item tracker. This accessory was first unveiled in 2021 during the pandemic, but it has become even more useful as we have returned to our regular lives.

Even with Apple and other big tech companies having to adapt some of the features available with item trackers due to people misusing these accessories to track people instead of their belongings, a second-generation couldn’t come soon enough.

Now, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is really preparing an AirTag 2 for the next year. According to the journalist, Cupertino will improve the “onboard wireless chip and security features,” meaning it will be easier to find any items that you’ve attached to it.

Gurman believes Apple will add the same second-generation ultra-wideband chip available with the iPhone 15 lineup and later. If that’s accurate, the new model will triple Precision Find range. Currently, the AirTag can be located from about 10 to 30 meters away. With this new chip, we might get almost 100 meters away, a great improvement.

Previously, I wrote on BGR how I was able to locate a friend at a Taylor Swift concert thanks to this chip available on the iPhone 15. One of these days, I had to find another friend who had my keys, and thanks to the AirTag, I was able to locate him fairly quickly, even though the Precision Find feature hasn’t helped the way I hoped.

With AirTag 2, I hope Apple adds other features, making this device even more useful. I hope Cupertino adds the following:

The lack of design options might make users opt for a third-party item tracker instead of Apple’s option. For example, fitting the current AirTag into a wallet isn’t ideal. A slimmer model could help boost sales. Louder sound: AirTag 2 should be louder when we tap the ring button. This could help us find the item tracker more quickly.

