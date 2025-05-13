Apple reveals 19 new iOS 19 features ahead of WWDC 2025

Apple has just announced several iOS 19 accessibility features via a press release. Although the company only says these functions are coming “later this year,” this means they’ll be part of the iOS 19 update.
This is not the first time Apple has announced big accessibility features ahead of the WWDC keynote, and it’s a trend the company has followed for at least a couple of years. With today’s announcements, Apple says iOS 19 will bring Accessibility Nutrition Labels, a new Magnifier app for Mac, a new Braille Access feature, and more.
“At Apple, accessibility is part of our DNA,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Making technology for everyone is a priority for all of us, and we’re proud of the innovations we’re sharing this year. That includes tools to help people access crucial information, explore the world around them, and do what they love.”
Here’s what you need to know about iOS 19’s upcoming features:
Accessibility Nutrition Labels: This feature adds a new section to App Store product pages highlighting accessibility features within apps and games. This includes VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more. Accessibility Nutrition Labels will be available on the App Store worldwide.
Magnifier for Mac: The Magnifier app for Mac connects to a user’s camera so they can zoom in on their surroundings, such as a screen or whiteboard. Magnifier works with Continuity Camera on iPhone as well as attached USB cameras, and supports reading documents using Desk View. With customized views, users can adjust brightness, contrast, color filters, and perspective to make text and images easier to see. Views can also be captured, grouped, and saved to add to later on.
New Braille Experience: iOS 19 will bring an all-new experience that turns iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro into full-featured braille note takers integrated within the Apple ecosystem. Users can easily open any app by typing with Braille Screen Input or a connected braille device.
Accessibility Reader: This new systemwide reading mode is designed to make text easier for users with a wide range of disabilities. It allows users to customize text and focus on the content they want to read.
Apple Watch Live Captions: Deaf or hard-of-hearing users can take advantage of Live Listen controls on Apple Watch for Live Captions. Apple Watch serves as a remote control to start or stop Live Listen sessions, or jump back in a session to capture something that may have been missed. With Apple Watch, Live Listen sessions can be controlled from across the room, so there’s no need to get up in the middle of a meeting or during class.
Enhanced View with Apple Vision Pro: Blind or low-vision users can use Vision Pro’s advanced camera system to magnify everything in view, use VoiceOver for Live Recognition to describe surroundings, find objects, read documents, and more.
There are even more accessibility features coming with iOS 19
- Background Sounds now include EQ settings, auto-stop timers, and new Shortcuts actions for better focus and relaxation.
- Personal Voice can now generate a natural-sounding voice in under a minute using just 10 phrases, with support for Spanish (Mexico) added.
- Vehicle Motion Cues expands to Mac, with new customization options for animated onscreen dots across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- Eye Tracking gains switch and dwell selection options. Typing is now easier across devices with a new dwell timer, fewer steps, and QuickPath support.
- Head Tracking enables easier control of iPhone and iPad through head movements, similar to Eye Tracking.
- Switch Control adds support for Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs), allowing users with severe mobility disabilities to control devices without physical movement.
- Assistive Access introduces a simplified Apple TV app and new developer tools for creating tailored experiences via the Assistive Access API.
- Music Haptics now lets users customize haptic feedback for entire songs or vocals only, with adjustable intensity settings.
- Sound Recognition adds Name Recognition, alerting deaf or hard-of-hearing users when their name is called.
- Voice Control introduces a programming mode in Xcode, vocabulary syncing across devices, and support for more languages, including Korean, Arabic, and Russian.
- Live Captions expand to more languages, including English (India, UK, Australia, Singapore), Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, French, Japanese, German, and Korean.
- CarPlay now supports Large Text and enhanced Sound Recognition, including alerts for a crying baby, horns, and sirens.
- Share Accessibility Settings lets users temporarily share their settings with another device—ideal for borrowed phones or public kiosks.