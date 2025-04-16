Apple Vision Air with major redesign detailed in new leak

Apple is readying a new Apple Vision product. While we initially thought it could be the Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and the same design, leaker Kosutami reveals that the company might be planning to introduce an “Apple Vision Air.”

Little is known about this new spatial computer, but it could be the long-rumored, cheaper Apple Vision Pro device. While Kosutami doesn’t mention every new feature expected for this device, they do provide some important tidbits.

According to the leaker, the Apple Vision Air is thin and features titanium to reduce weight, including in the connectors and battery. In addition, Apple is planning a graphite dark blue model, similar to the iPhone 5’s kind of black. Finally, they teased a possible product name: “And be noted: This might not be called Pro, but you can Air it out.”

It’s possible that Apple will follow this path: releasing an Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and updated specs while also releasing a lighter model with fewer top-tier specs compared to the current version.

Earlier rumors suggested that Apple might remove the outer display, one of the most expensive parts of the device. The company may also consider ditching some cameras and sensors from the upcoming Air model to differentiate it from the more expensive version.

Even though the Apple Vision Pro has been out for over a year, rumors about it are still as unclear as during its development phase. Since it hasn’t been as popular as Apple hoped, reports vary on whether the company plans to only improve its internals, wait a little longer and release a full second generation, or bring a lighter and cheaper version with a different brand, similar to what happened with the HomePod and HomePod mini.

BGR will continue to follow the latest rumors about this device.