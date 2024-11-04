Cheaper Vision Pro may be delayed until 2027 or later

It’s probably not fair to say that Apple’s Vision Pro has been a disappointment sales-wise. After all, the device is prohibitively expensive for most consumers. Starting at $3,499, I don’t think anyone anticipated that the Vision Pro would do iPhone or even iPad-like numbers out of the gate.

With that in mind, we’ve seen reports over the past few months suggesting that Apple wants to release a more affordable Vision Pro model. We’ve even heard rumblings that Apple suspended work on a next-gen Vision Pro so that they could focus more resources on figuring out how to develop a cheaper Vision Pro model that would, of course, lack the full range of features of the current model.

While some rumors speculated that we might see a lower-cost Vision Pro in 2025, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that we might have to wait until 2027 for an entry-level Vision Pro to hit store shelves.

Kuo writes:

I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn’t help create successful use cases. It’s similar to the HomePod situation—even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple’s smart speakers failed to become mainstream products.

It’s an interesting point because Kuo highlights a flaw in Apple’s strategic thinking, namely that price alone isn’t the only barrier when it comes to consumer purchasing decisions. Take the HomePod, for example. Many are reluctant to purchase the device not because of its price, but because it lacks Spotify integration. It’s also no secret that Siri isn’t as helpful or as capable as rival assistants like Alexa. Price is only one part of the equation.

Vision Pro price isn’t the only issue

In a similar vein, there’s no denying that the current price of the Apple Vision Pro is a roadblock for many consumers. But even with a cheaper price point, the Vision Pro still lacks a killer app with mainstream appeal. This is only compounded by the fact that many high-profile developers like Netflix have decided not to release native Vision Pro apps. It’s perhaps telling that Tim Cook, during the last two earnings conference calls, keeps bragging about Vision Pro adoption in the enterprise.

At the very least, Apple is aware that the current incarnation of the Vision Pro isn’t for the masses.

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the following:

At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product. Right now, it’s an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting.

A product can’t remain an ‘early-adopter product’ indefinitely, and it remains to be seen how and when Apple plans to make the device not only more affordable but more enticing to the mass market.

In the interim, Kuo relays that Apple will release a slightly refreshed Vision Pro with an M5 processor in 2025. Until then, we can only hope to see more unique use cases for the Vision Pro. Apple’s short film Submerged, uniquely filmed for Vision Pro users, is certainly a promising step in the right direction.