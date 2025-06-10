iOS 26 might have confirmed the existence of AirPods Pro 3

Apple didn’t announce any new hardware at WWDC 2025, but the iOS 26 beta seems to have confirmed the existence of an unannounced device. According to MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, there are references to “AirPods Pro 3” in the code of iOS 26 developer beta 1, which is noteworthy, considering Apple hasn’t announced them yet.

Did Apple just leak its new AirPods?

Apple was once a bastion of security when it came to keeping secrets, but the company is now as porous as Samsung or Google. Nearly Every Apple product pops up online weeks or months before the company officially reveals it. Sometimes, Apple is even the party responsible for said leaks, as was apparently the case with the AirPods Pro 3.

Moser did note that he “couldn’t find any other references or hints as to what new features” the AirPods Pro 3 might have. Apple might have leaked the name, but we’ll have to look elsewhere to find out what to expect from its next pair of premium earbuds.

Previous AirPods Pro 3 leaks

Thankfully, leakers have been hot on the trails of these earbuds for months. Although none of the details have been officially confirmed, we do have a rough idea of what to expect from the AirPods Pro 3 when they arrive at some point in the future.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In fact, our own José Adorno rounded up all of the most exciting rumors about the new earbuds earlier this year. The most notable rumored upgrades included improved active noise cancellation (ANC), heart rate and body temperature sensors, and the new H3 chip.

As for the design, we’ve heard that the earbuds will be getting a new look, and there’s a decent chance that Apple will adopt the slimmer case of the AirPods 4.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the AirPods Pro 3, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more leaks ahead of the expected launch at the end of 2025.