iOS 26 is bringing two exciting new features to your AirPods

When iOS 26 debuts this fall, AirPods users can expect two major new features. If you own AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, or AirPods Pro 2, the company is introducing new ways to help you capture content and improve how you communicate.

Studio-quality audio recording: Apple says that interviewers, podcasters, singers, and other creators will be able to “record their content with greater sound quality, and even record while on the go or in noisy environments with Voice Isolation.”

These improved recordings will be available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac within the Camera app, Voice Memos, dictation in Messages, and third-party camera and video conferencing apps.

The company says that the H2 chip, beam-forming microphones, and computational audio available on these AirPods models bring “more natural vocal texture and clarity across iPhone calls, FaceTime, and CallKit-enabled apps.”

Camera remote: Another interesting addition to the AirPods ecosystem in iOS 26 is the camera remote, which lets content creators “press and hold the AirPods stem to take a photo or start a video recording.” One more press-and-hold will end the recording.

Apple says this feature is perfect for those who like “capturing themselves singing or dancing.”

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple says these new features will be available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta this July, and an official release later this fall. These features will be available on the following AirPods models:

AirPods 4

AirPods 4 with ANC

AirPods Pro 2

Apple has been quiet about new AirPods features lately, and it’s likely because the company is focusing on the future AirPods Pro 3. With a better audio chip, Apple will be able to improve current capabilities while adding new features.

Just a few months ago, we covered some of the rumored features for the AirPods Pro 3, such as better active noise cancellation, the ability to measure heart rate and body temperature, improved hearing aid functionality, and the new H3 chip.