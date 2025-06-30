Apple’s 2027 smart glasses might copy what Meta already offers now

Alongside rumors about a more affordable MacBook, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is sharing more details about Apple’s upcoming smart glasses. This wearable has been rumored for a few years now, and it seems the company is aiming to release it in 2027.

Since true AR glasses have long been a focus for Apple and Tim Cook, Kuo’s latest report might disappoint users hoping for a more futuristic take on wearables.

According to the analyst, Apple won’t include any display functionality in the glasses. That means users won’t be able to view real-time information through the device. Some of the more futuristic ideas, like reading a notification by glancing at an inner screen, getting directions, or interacting with digital elements in the real world, won’t be part of this product.

Image source: Meta

With that in mind, Apple’s 2027 smart glasses might look a lot like what Meta already offers with Ray-Ban and, soon, with Oakley. The analyst highlights some of the top features expected in these glasses:

Audio Playback: Apple Glasses users will be able to listen to their favorite tunes on Apple Music and other streaming services directly from the glasses.

Photo and video recording: Users will be able to take photos, record videos, and more. For now, the specs of the cameras remain unclear.

AI environmental sensing: While Kuo doesn't provide many details about this feature, Apple may be aiming to enhance Apple Intelligence capabilities by 2027. These AR glasses could become a useful AI companion with visual intelligence and other advanced functions.

In addition, Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is actively testing “multiple material options for frames and temples” using “3D printing technology for production.”

Wrap up

While Apple’s long-awaited smart glasses are expected to make an impact, current rumors suggest the company isn’t going much beyond what competitors already offer. By 2027, Meta could introduce more advanced smart glasses while Apple might still be catching up with today’s tech.

It also seems the company has been falling behind competitors over the past few years. With underwhelming Apple Intelligence capabilities and low sales for the Apple Vision Pro, Apple could lose momentum if its AR glasses don’t significantly improve on what’s already out there.

BGR will keep you updated as we learn more about these products.