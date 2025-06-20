Click to Skip Ad
Oakley Meta AI glasses announced ahead of release this summer

Published Jun 20th, 2025 9:09AM EDT
On Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally announced the long-rumored Oakley sunglasses partnership. These AI glasses build on Meta’s popular collaboration with Ray-Ban. Available to pre-order today, June 20, they’ll come in several colors, including a bold white frame with flashy lenses, for $399.

Users can pre-register to get early access on both Oakley and Meta’s websites. According to Meta, the sunglasses feature HTSN’s integrated camera, letting you “capture all of the action as it happens, hands-free.”

With built-in Bluetooth speakers, users can listen to their favorite music and podcasts directly from the glasses. They’re compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

Users can also send messages on WhatsApp, Messenger, and other Meta platforms. “Take a call right from your glasses. With open-ear speakers, you can stay engaged without losing touch with the world around you. Plus, video call and share your POV with the built-in camera.”

According to Meta, the Oakley Meta AI sunglasses feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 3K video capabilities and a 5-mic system. Users can either tap a button or say “Hey Meta” to perform an action. With up to 8 hours of normal use (5 hours of continuous audio playback or 19 hours on standby), the Meta AI app lets users manage the glasses and customize settings.

To prioritize privacy, Meta says the “Capture LED light on the corner of Oakley Meta HSTN lights up to let others know when you’re capturing video, photos or going live. If you want to use the camera and the Capture LED light is covered or obscured, your glasses will notify you to clear it before you can begin.”

We’ll update this article as we learn more about the partnership.

