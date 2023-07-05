iOS 17 beta 3: All the new iPhone features Apple just added

As iOS 17 beta cycle continues, Apple has kept adding new features to this upcoming operating system. BGR has gathered some of the most important ones and will continue updating this article as we learn more about the changes.

While iOS 17 beta 2 finally enabled NameDrop, beta 3 has enabled an already-announced Apple Music feature: credit in songs. When listening to a song, you can tap the three dots button and then select “View Credits” in the upper part of the screen. From there, you can see when the song was released, the lyrics, who performs, the composers, producers, and even if it’s available in Lossless, Hi-Res Lossless, and/or Dolby Atmos.

Twitter user Fran Bessora was able two find two interesting features available with iOS 17 beta 3. For example, the revamped plus button on iMessage now allows rearranging icons, so you can put the Stickers icon up above while Location can be in the lower part.

While Apple brings a few other features to iMessage, there’s still a weird bug occurring with the latest betas. For example, you can send a Live Sticker from macOS Sonoma and perfectly see it on the iPhone, but if you send a sticker from the iPhone, it appears as a weird PNG on the Mac.

Another feature found by Bessora with iOS 17 beta 3 is the ability to select how you want to see your iPhone storage usage: By name, file size, or last used date. This helps discover unused apps.

Twitter user Aaronp613 noted that the Home app brings a new banner when you open the application for the first time in beta 3. It says that you can now access, monitor, and control home accessories from your Home Screen widgets, that there are new controls for accessories like thermostats, and that you can see activity history for accessories like garage doors, locks, and home security systems.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple is refining the Mental Wellbeing tab. Adding how you are feeling right now or overall through the day has better animations, going from a deep purple to a cyan and very orange. The “Next’ button also changes accordingly.

It’s important to note that this section is part of a broader action that Apple is taking with iOS 17 on mental health, which includes showing you the risk of depression, how long you spend in daylight, how to understand your emotions, and more – as we already covered.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

BGR will update this article as we learn more about beta 3.