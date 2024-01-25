iOS 17.4 adds new emojis for iPhone – these are my two favorites

Alongside the drastic changes coming to the EU with iOS 17.4, Apple is also adding new emojis for iPhone users. Once iOS 17.4 is available to everyone in March, you’ll be able to use new emojis.

As revealed last year, Emojipedia announced 108 new emojis, including skin tone modifiers and gender variants. The new emojis include a lime, shaking heads, a phoenix, and four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes.

Interestingly, some of the new additions differ from what Emojipedia envisioned. At the time, the company said it depended on each vendor as to whether or not to follow the design directive the company was giving. “These new direction-specifying emojis are all versions of pre-existing people emojis, but with the addition of explicitly stated directionality,” said the site last year.

The original draft for the new emojis coming with iOS 17.4 Image source: Emojipedia

Although Apple has been adding fewer emojis with each new release, I’m sure you’ll love to use the head shaking vertically and horizontally, as these are the cutest additions.

Like in iOS 17.4, Apple added over 20 new emojis for users in iOS 16.4. Besides this change, the company is expanding the “Siri” call to more languages, previously only available in English.

In addition, Apple is making important changes in how users and developers can take advantage of iOS in the European Union. Starting in March, there will be major changes to the App Store, including developer fees, third-party payment options, and sideloading apps.

