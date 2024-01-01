For the past five years, the Epic Games Store has been giving away free PC games each and every week. If you’re looking to boost your collection of PC games without spending any money, there’s no better way to do so. Epic Games is continuing its weekly giveaway in 2024, so for the next 12 months, we’ll be tracking all of the freebies right here.

Epic Games Store free games this week

As of January 1, Escape Academy is free to download from the Epic Games Store. The game will be free until January 2 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

If you’re a fan of escape rooms, this is the video game for you. In Escape Academy, you’ll solve puzzles to escape a series of rooms with their own unique themes. And if you don’t want to escape alone, you can also play cooperatively with a friend.

Which games will be free next week?

A mystery game will be available for free at 11:00 a.m. ET on January 2.

How to get Epic Games Store games for free

In order to download the free games on the Epic Games Store, all you need is an Epic Games account. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for free right here. Once you’re signed in, just head to the game’s store page, click the big GET button, and follow the instructions to add the game to your account for free.

When do free games refresh every week?

Typically, the Epic Games Store refreshes its freebies every Thursday at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Every once in a while, Epic will change the schedule and do something cool, like give away a new game every day, which typically happens around the holiday season.

Full list of free Epic Games Store games in 2024

Here’s a full list of all the games that have been given away this year so far:

January 1 – January 2: Escape Academy

We’ll continue to update this list as Epic Games gives away more games in 2024.