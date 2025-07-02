Higgsfield’s amazing viral AI image generator is now free for everyone

Higgsfield Soul is the name of a brand-new AI image generation tool that went viral on social media a few days ago. We’ve seen this happen with other genAI software for creating images and videos from text prompts in the past.

ChatGPT 4o image generation and Google’s Veo 3 are a few examples that stand out. The ChatGPT AI image maker became a massive hit for OpenAI, letting users create images that looked like photos or edit existing pictures with text prompts. Veo 3 introduced audio and dialogue to stunning AI videos a few months later.

Plenty of alternatives are on the market right now, offering creators advanced and affordable tools to generate content with AI. But Higgsfield Soul is something else entirely.

The product lets you create photos using text prompts, and the AI content looks even better than what ChatGPT and Gemini can offer. Users have praised the tool for making the images look like they were captured with real cameras instead of being generated from scratch, avoiding the plasticky feel seen in competitors.

To get the most out of Soul, you’ll need to subscribe to a premium tier, with prices starting at $9/month. But Higgsfield announced that anyone can try Soul for free.

Higgsfield announced on social media that the Soul image generator is free for anyone to try.

Just load this link in your browser or tap the Daily Free Soul Image Generations link at the top of the Higgsfield home page.

Higgsfield Soul is now FREE for everyone.Just unlocked Daily Free Generations.The most aesthetic photo model to ever exist.Try it yourself: pic.twitter.com/v7T5ps3Rdp — Higgsfield AI 🧩 (@higgsfield_ai) July 1, 2025

Once you log in, you can use Higgsfield for free to generate a few images each day. You’ll need a subscription if you want more credits for Soul AI image generations after that.

What’s so special about Higgsfield Soul?

Like ChatGPT and Gemini, the Soul prompt composer lets you type in the instructions the AI will follow to generate images. You can choose the model, aspect ratio, and desired quality.

What sets it apart is the button that reveals the magic behind it. Tap the button to the right of the prompt composer, and you’ll see over 50 visual styles to choose from, as shown below.

Higgsfield Soul prompt composer lets you select from 50+ visual styles. Image source: Higgsfield

Higgsfield designed these models to help creators generate images that look like they were taken with an iPhone or any real camera.

Instead of describing camera effects in detail, you can start with one of the visual styles in the gallery and go from there. It makes it easier to create an AI image that suits your needs.

You can still describe in detail the kind of AI images you want Soul to generate. The more information you give, the easier it is for the AI to deliver what you want.

Here’s a prompt example from a Soul sample that Higgsfield offers on its website:

A candid urban street photo featuring a duo dressed in futuristic mirrored visors and iridescent parkas, standing casually in front of a heavily graffitied wall. The wall is adorned with prominent large chrome typography split into two lines: “FUTURE” “DECAY” surrounded by intricate swirling graffiti spirals. The reflective chrome paint casts shimmering light reflections onto their iridescent parkas and visors, enhancing the futuristic vibe. Natural daylight mingles with the metallic gleam, creating authentic urban light contrasts and subtle shadows. The textured wall shows realistic graffiti paint drips, slight weathering, and rough concrete imperfections. The composition is casually framed with a slightly tilted angle…

Here’s the resulting image:

The writing on the wall. Image source: Higgsfield

As you can see, the prompt is very detailed, outlining everything the creator wanted to appear in the image. The content creator also selected the “Graffiti” visual style for the image Soul generated.

Other samples on Higgsfield’s website include similarly detailed prompts. But you can include as much or as little detail as you like. The composer will be filled with “surprise me” by default when you load it. That’s a valid prompt, too.

Shorter prompts might not deliver exactly what you’re looking for. The images will still be impressive, but you may need to fine-tune your prompt. If you’re not on a premium plan, you’ll have to wait until the next day for another set of free credits.

It looks like you can generate up to two images for free with Soul every day.