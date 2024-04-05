tvOS 18: Release date, features, Apple TV compatibility, more

tvOS 18 is Apple’s upcoming new operating system for the Apple TV streaming media player and HomePod speakers. After a packed tvOS 17 update, it’s unclear what the company might unveil to revamp the existing features for this hardware, apart from minor tweaks.

With iOS 18 expected to feature a major revamp focused on AI, here’s what we know about tvOS 18.

While it’s difficult to predict what Apple might call macOS system versions, it’s pretty straightforward with tvOS.

If Apple follows the trend, tvOS 17’s successor will be called tvOS 18. As of now, we still don’t know the internal codename for this operating system. But even when we do, it won’t matter, as it won’t change how the company will name tvOS.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

tvOS 18 features

Image source: Apple

Unlike hardware releases, it isn’t easy to know which software improvements Apple will bring to its new operating system since it’s all in-house. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says iOS 18 could be an “ambitious and compelling” upgrade, but we don’t have details about tvOS.

Last year, the journalist said tvOS 17 would be another mild update, as Apple wasn’t planning anything significant for Apple TV users. Still, the company added FaceTime, a revamped Control Center, Find My to the Siri Remote, third-party VPN support, and Apple Fitness+ improvements.

Apple even gave tvOS 17 screen time during WWDC 2023. Let’s hope the same happens with tvOS 18.

Since tvOS relies very much on the company’s services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+, changes in these services would also mean new features for tvOS users. That said, we expect tweaks for Apple Music and continuing updates to the other services.

If Apple follows the trend, the company will unveil tvOS 18 at the WWDC 2024 keynote. The conference will take place on June 10 at Apple Park. After that, tvOS 18 will be available for developers to try out.

Around July, a public beta will be made available, with the official release date expected to be September, around the iPhone 16 announcement. Since the company offered a public beta for HomePod owners last year, Apple could also do the same for the upcoming software this year.

Compatible Apple TV models

Image source: Apple Inc.

Since Apple introduced tvOS, the company has supported all Apple TV models, starting with the 2015 HD version. It’s unclear if Apple will drop support for this model to focus only on the 4K models.

Currently, these are the set-top boxes and smart speakers that are supported by tvOS 17: