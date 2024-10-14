tvOS 18 rumored to get Apple Intelligence as Apple refocuses on the smart home category

After two years of packed tvOS updates, the tvOS 18 cycle seems to be busier than expected. The next couple of years will also pave the way for interesting changes to Apple’s home operating system. Besides the long-rumored homeOS version, Apple has a new smart home strategy, which still lags behind Google and Amazon.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shows Apple wants to improve its “mediocre performance in this category” by focusing on two points: Support as many accessories as possible and add artificial intelligence with Apple Intelligence.

Currently, the only operating systems that offer Apple Intelligence are iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Gurman reports that visionOS is also rumored to get AI features starting in 2025. However, it seems the company is also planning to do the same with tvOS. The journalist writes:

The company’s goal is to use its new Apple Intelligence platform to offer home automation on steroids, as well as precise control of applications, devices and media. A core piece of Apple Intelligence is a new App Intents system that allows the Siri digital assistant to manipulate features inside apps.

So far, Apple is expected to launch two smart displays in the coming years. The first one could launch as soon as 2025, and users could stream Apple TV+ content, make FaceTime calls, surf the web, and access Apple’s core apps, such as Calendar and Notes. This entry-level product could directly compete with Amazon Echo, and the company wants people to buy several of them, such as the HomePod mini.

In the near future, Cupertino wants to release a super-powered tabletop device, costing around $1,000, focusing on home security monitoring, advanced videoconferencing, and media playback with high-quality audio. With a swiveling robotic limb, this device would use Apple Intelligence to move around following you, use Center Stage capabilities, and more.

If rumors turn out to be accurate, the Apple TV could finally become the long-awaited home hub. After a Home app revamp, new tvOS 18 features, and new products on the horizon, it seems the next big market for Apple could be smart homes.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about upcoming tvOS 18 features and smart home products.