homeOS rumors reveal big plans for Apple smart home devices

Apple could unveil a new operating system to power several new products. BGR readers are no strangers to homeOS. Since 2021, Apple has been teasing this possible software with job listings and even code references.

However, after 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito revealed that Apple is working on a squared-display “HomeAccessory” with an A18 chip for AI, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman corroborated this finding and provided more details about this future homeOS update.

Codenamed J490, this product currently features a built-in camera for FaceTime and other video conferencing apps and can identify hand gestures from a distance. Interestingly enough, this rumored product is like an “entry-level” model of the tabletop device (codenamed J595) that Apple is also rumored to introduce with a price tag of around $1,000.

Interestingly, Gurman says the entry-level device discovered by Espósito could be released as soon as next year, as Cupertino could bring Apple Intelligence to its home devices with this one. Here’s what the journalist says about these prototypes and possible software:

Both of the new products are considered collaborations between Apple’s artificial intelligence and home device hardware engineering groups. The low-end smart display is designed to run apps like Calendar, Notes and Home, and will include an interface optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information. When developing prototypes, Apple imagined the device magnetically attaching to walls or sitting atop a desk.

What’s homeOS, and why it matters so much

homeOS is Apple’s possible new software for everything home-related. With that, the company could rebrand tvOS as this new software or even create a sub-branch of tvOS to run more specific home products, such as tabletop devices, HomePods, and other smart home products.

Suppose Apple makes this change (whether rebranding tvOS or just adding new software). In that case, it will show how serious the company is about this new field, in addition to developing exclusive features for new products. When Apple switched from iOS to iPadOS, the iPad started receiving exclusive functions (Stage Manager, Universal Control, Apple Pencil support, etc). The same happened when Apple TVs got their own software and App Store.

That being said, homeOS could offer a similar pathway, and, of course, WWDC could be the stage for this announcement.

These are all the products that could run this new system

Apple has a few unreleased products that could take advantage of this software, including:

HomePod with a display: Several reports highlight a possible HomePod with a display, which would be an improvement over the current generation. It could ultimately display weather and music data, etc.;

Several reports highlight a possible HomePod with a display, which would be an improvement over the current generation. It could ultimately display weather and music data, etc.; Squared display with HomePod combo: Espósito’s finding reveals that Apple could soon launch this product with a squared display, tabletop arms, built-in camera, and Apple Intelligence;

Espósito’s finding reveals that Apple could soon launch this product with a squared display, tabletop arms, built-in camera, and Apple Intelligence; Premium tabletop: Gurman reveals that Apple is developing this $1,000 product as a premium alternative to the Amazon Echo Show.

In addition to these products, homeOS could even power future Apple TV and HomePod models. It could also be the start of Apple Intelligence on Apple products at home.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors about this unreleased software in addition to these possible new products.