tvOS 18 adds a clever way to access Safari in the latest beta

With the latest tvOS 18 beta 5, Apple added a clever way to access Safari. According to Apple TV aficionado Sigmund Judge on Threads, Apple is adding the ability to push external links to nearby iOS devices.

As of now, this feature seems to be limited to Apple Vision Pro experiences. However, the possibilities are endless. In this case, if you try to watch an Apple Vision Pro immersive video, Apple displays an “About Apple Vision Pro button.” It then opens an AirDrop page to send a Safari link to your iPhone or iPad to the company’s spatial computer page.

As Judge notes, this tvOS 18 feature could introduce special integrations, including the ability to distribute related media like books, soundtracks, and AR experiences to iPhone and iPad. This seems likely as tvOS 17 expanded Apple TV capabilities by introducing the FaceTime app.

Using your iPhone camera and microphones, Cupertino takes meetings to the next level on a big screen. This feature even brings Stage Manager, reactions, and other resources for the best video chat possible. With tvOS 18, the FaceTime app adds Live Captions for English in the US and Canada, so users can read what others are saying on a call from the TV.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Beyond these changes, tvOS 18 is also bringing other improvements to the Apple TV app, making the best streaming app even better:

InSight: An Amazon Prime Video-like feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song that is playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist.

An Amazon Prime Video-like feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song that is playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist. Enhance Dialogue: This feature is getting smarter, leveraging machine learning and computation audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K. In addition to HomePod speakers, users can now enjoy Enhance Dialogue when listening through built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices, and when playing supported content on iPhone and iPad;

This feature is getting smarter, leveraging machine learning and computation audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K. In addition to HomePod speakers, users can now enjoy Enhance Dialogue when listening through built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices, and when playing supported content on iPhone and iPad; Automatic subtitles: Subtitles now automatically appear at just the right moments with tvOS 18, including when the language in a show or film does not match the device language, when users mute or when they skip back while watching something.

Below, you can learn more about tvOS 18 features.