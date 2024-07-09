tvOS 18’s Apple TV+ upgrade makes the best streaming app even better

tvOS 18 is full of great features. After a few years of neglecting the Apple TV operating system, it seems Apple is more focused than ever on its home hardware and software because tvOS 17 was packed with innovation, and we can’t stop hearing rumors about new home products.

With tvOS 18, one of the greatest features coming later this year is inSight, which has just been added to iOS 18 and Apple TV’s software with beta 3. Apple says inSight “displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time.”

With that, whenever you’re watching Apple TV+ content, you can swipe up to discover this new inSight section. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist.

Since this is an Apple TV+ feature, it’s deeply integrated with iOS 18 and tvOS 18. So, if you’re watching something on your Apple TV, you can also access your iPhone’s Remote app to discover an inSight section and not interrupt your show with this additional information.

While this tvOS 18 feature is very similar to what Amazon Prime Video has offered for a few years now, Apple was able to take it a step further with a deep system integration. For me, it means I’ll never miss a song that I enjoy, as I can quickly add it to Apple Music.

In addition, I’m terrible with actors’ names, so having an easier way to see who that artist is and which other roles they might have played is very handy.

Besides that, tvOS 18 is expected to add even more features to Apple TV users, such as improved Enhance Dialogue, automatic subtitles when the show changes to another language (or you don’t understand what they’re saying), and so much more.

