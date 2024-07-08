iOS 18 beta 3 now available to developers as Apple Intelligence debut nears

A couple of weeks after seeding the second beta, iOS 18 beta 3 is now available to developers. As the public testing version is just around the corner, we expect Apple to debut Apple Intelligence features soon.

With iOS 18 beta 2, Apple added a few new features and tweaks, such as:

iPhone Mirroring: One of the biggest crossover features between macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 is iPhone Mirroring. With this function on, you can control your iPhone using your Mac.

RCS support: Apple is now being more straightforward about its RCS support. On Messages settings, the company has a new RCS Messaging toggle you can turn on. However, messages are still sent as SMS – the company is working to fix this issue.

SharePlay screen sharing: Users can now take over other people's iPhones when helping them using SharePlay screen sharing.

Besides these changes, iOS 18 beta is full of features. Now, apps can be organized in any way, which means they can be placed anywhere. App icons and widgets can take on a new look with a dark or tinted effect, and users can make apps appear larger to create the perfect experience for them. In the Lock Screen, it’s possible to choose new widgets instead of the Flashlight and Camera options.

iOS 18: Big home screen redesign Image source: Apple Inc.

For the Photos app, Apple is bringing its biggest redesign to date with iOS 18. The company wants to make it easier for users to find and relive special moments. With a single-view display, it offers new collections to help users browse by themes without having to organize content into albums.

iOS 18 beta 3 keeps tweaking the Messages app with its powerful new features, including all-new text effects, personalized messages, tapbacks with any emoji, and scheduled messages.

Users can also experience the new Passwords app. Built on the foundation of Keychain, the new Passwords app makes it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

Alongside iOS 18 beta 3, Apple is also releasing the third testing versions of iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.