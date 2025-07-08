You might want to skip the iPhone 17e if this rumor is true

After the launch of the iPhone 16e, analysts suggested Apple would continue to release an “e” model annually. Even though some rumors cast a shadow over these predictions, it seems Apple is indeed planning to release an iPhone 17e early next year.

However, if you’re waiting for a new version to make the switch, we have bad news. According to the Korean news outlet The Elec, Apple will use the same panel as the iPhone 16e for the iPhone 17e. In other words, Apple will continue to rely on the iPhone 14 display, introduced in 2022, as part of an effort to use lower-cost components.

As a result, the notch will live on for at least one more year. Considering that rumors have suggested Apple will decrease the size of the Dynamic Island within the next year or two, it’s interesting to see that the company isn’t more focused on killing the notch anytime soon if it means low-cost components for the budget iPhone.

That said, the iPhone 17e won’t be without its improvements. For instance, it should feature a better camera, as Apple is expected to upgrade the lenses of the iPhone 17 lineup, as well as a newer A19 chip (with fewer GPU cores for the iPhone 17e, of course).

Rumors claim Apple will introduce a new C2 modem next year, which would have improved 5G capacities, including mmWave technology. However, it’s unclear if the C2 will debut on the iPhone 17e or if Apple is planning to roll out the chip with the iPhone 18 later in 2026.

What’s more interesting about the timing of the iPhone 17e is that over the next few years, Apple is reportedly planning to tweak its iPhone launch schedule. In late 2026, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and the first iPhone Fold. The iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e would then follow in early 2027.

Going forward, the company will focus on higher-end models at the end of the year and more affordable options at the beginning of the following year.