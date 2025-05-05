Leakers can’t agree on whether Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e

Right after Apple released the iPhone 16e, a report by CIRP revealed Cupertino already had plans to release an iPhone 17e in early 2026. Other reports have made similar claims. However, in a detailed article, The Information shared the expected release schedule for several iPhone models over the next few years. There was no mention of the iPhone 17e:

The iPhone 18 series will include updated versions of Apple’s thin iPhone, Pro, and Pro Max, along with the new foldable device. In spring 2027, Apple plans to release the standard iPhone 18 and a successor to the more budget-friendly iPhone 16e, the people said.

While it seemed like Apple might change the release schedule of its “e” lineup, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo still expects an early 2026 launch for the iPhone 17e. Here’s his newest prediction:

2H25: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 1H26: iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e 2H26: iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim

iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim 1H27: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e 2H27: iPhone Foldable 2 (already in development), iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim (with a larger display compared to the 18 Slim)

We’ll need to wait a bit longer to see whether Apple plans to release an “iPhone e” model every year or shift to a longer cycle. Although the company has historically taken more time to update the iPhone SE lineup, it could be shifting strategies for two key reasons. According to Kuo, the main driver behind a bi-annual iPhone release schedule is increased competition, especially in the Chinese market.

The analyst writes, “Competitors typically release new models in 1H. By launching new iPhones in 1H, Apple could close the marketing gap.” He adds, “Apple needs to offer more iPhone models due to intense competition. Launching them all in 2H risks diluting marketing efforts. For instance, the growing shipment ratio of the Pro series is overshadowing budget models.”