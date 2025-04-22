Another leak hints at iPhone 17e launch in early 2026

The iPhone 17e is likely to become a reality as another leaker discusses Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup. According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors), Apple is almost ready to start trial production of next year’s iPhone 17e.

It’s expected that Apple will release this device around the same time it introduced the iPhone 16e, helping the company boost sales during a typically light quarter. The leaker suggests that Apple aims to compete with other mid-range devices, including those from Chinese phone makers.

Fixed Focus Digital had already teased the potential for an iPhone 17e shortly after the iPhone 16e’s release. Additionally, a report from CIRP in February indicated that this new “e” lineup is likely here to stay.

The research indicates that while the “iPhone 16e might not be a critical player in the lineup, based on the iPhone SE’s history, it might do better, at the expense of other iPhone models.” With reviews of the iPhone 16e just in, reviewers agreed that this is the perfect iPhone for those holding onto an older model and only wanting a new iPhone from Apple.

Just like the reviewers mentioned, CIRP also highlights that this device’s entry price of $599 is a “significant increase from the iPhone SE’s $429 starting point.” Still, the most important tidbit of the research is about the annual upgrade cycle of this lineup, such as what Google does with the “a” lineup and Samsung with the “FE.”

“It appears that ‘e’ phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google’s introduction of ‘a’ model in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years.

However, it’s unclear what upgrades Apple might make to this device. For example, we expect the company to offer a less powerful A19 chip. However, it remains uncertain whether Apple will include features like Camera Control or other capabilities that are missing compared to the regular models.