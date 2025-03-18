iPhone 18 Pro rumored to debut Apple’s new C2 5G modem

While the rumor mill for the upcoming iPhone 17 models keeps running, analyst Jeff Pu also shares insights on the iPhone 18 lineup. Along with discussing camera improvements and Apple’s custom Wi-Fi 7 chip for this year’s iPhone 17 models, he mentions that Apple is working on a new C2 5G modem for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

In a note seen by BGR, the analyst talks about hardware lacking momentum and innovations for the future models; he mentions that “despite the positive progress of iPhone model ((i.e., C1 for 16e and 17 Air, C2 for iPhone 18 Pro models), we see limited help, as mobile semi carries low valuation.”

With that, the analyst reiterates that Apple is indeed working on a C2 chip for the iPhone 18 Pro models. If the company can improve the existing C1 experience, users will get better battery life, a more efficient connection between cellular and AirDrop capabilities, and more.

In a previous report, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman commented on the possible roadmap for Apple’s 5G chips. With C1, for example, the company couldn’t add mmWave technology, which is expected to be available with the upcoming C2 version.

At the time, the journalist wrote that Apple was already working on a second-generation 5G modem that could power the future iPhone 18 models. Per his report, this chip could finally add mmWave support, download speeds of 6 gigabits per second, six-carrier aggregation when using Sub-6 5G, and eight-carrier aggregation when using mmWave.

When the iPhone reaches its 20th anniversary in 2027, the company hopes to top Qualcomm with its modem performance and AI features. Apple also aims to build support for next-generation satellite networks and eventually merge its 5G modem with its main processor, creating the ultimate singular mobile component.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, thinks Apple’s 5G chip can’t even compare to what the company currently offers. Only time will tell if Cupertino will be as successful with its 5G modems as it has with its custom processors.