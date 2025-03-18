iPhone 17 lineup to get major selfie cam upgrade and Apple’s custom Wi-Fi 7 chip

Upcoming iPhone models seem to leak earlier each year. This time, analyst Jeff Pu keeps corroborating previous reports while also giving a few new tidbits about these four new iPhones, which are expected to be released later this year.

In a note seen by BGR, Pu once again reports on iPhone 17‘s significant selfie camera improvement, as Apple will jump from a 12MP resolution camera to 24MP. While the number of megapixels in a camera doesn’t necessarily reflect in better photos, we have seen that the iPhone’s main camera jump from 12MP to 48MP resulted in an improved experience, in addition to “new lenses” as Apple now offers 2x optical zoom and 28mm and 35mm shots.

That said, Apple hasn’t improved the iPhone’s selfie camera in years, and it desperately needs better specs. While we still don’t know all the details, Pu says the iPhone 17 selfie camera will feature 24MP and will have a 6P lens. These six individual parts are designed to reduce optical aberrations and improve image quality.

Another important change to all iPhone 17 models is the addition of Apple’s custom Wi-Fi 7 chip. After debuting a 5G modem with the iPhone 16e, Cupertino is now rumored to offer its own Wi-Fi processor to this year’s high-end iPhones. Regarding the 5G chips, previous rumors suggested Apple might use MediaTek’s options before upgrading to its own production in 2026.

Besides the improved selfie camera and Wi-Fi 7 chips in the iPhone 17, Pu continues to corroborate his previous reports. The regular models will feature the A19 chip, and the Pro versions will get a Pro chip. All iPhone 17 models, except the 17 Air, will feature an aluminum structure.

The basic models will continue with 8GB of RAM, while the Pro models will get 12GB. Still, it’s unclear if Apple plans to add exclusive Apple Intelligence features or if the company only wants to make them snappier.

