Apple’s plan to use in-house 5G modem leaks in iPhone roadmap

After reports suggested Apple had scrapped its plans to make in-house 5G modems, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says the Cupertino company actually has a three-year plan to replace Qualcomm chips with its proprietary technology.

Interestingly, the company currently has a deal with Qualcomm to use its chips until at least 2026. This contract would last long enough for Apple to completely revamp its lineup with its own modems, which is one of the boldest changes in the iPhone’s history.

According to the publication, the first Apple 5G modem will be available in next year’s iPhone SE 4. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumor. Multiple sources have corroborated that Apple plans to offer its in-house 5G modem with this iPhone since it has lower sales and already lacks high-end features, such as mmWave technology.

Gurman expects this first-generation 5G modem to offer Sub-6 5G technology and lower data speeds, which shouldn’t be noticeable in daily usage. Later next year, a mid-tier iPhone, most likely the rumored iPhone 17 Air, is also expected to feature this chip. An entry-level iPad model could feature this chip in the near future as well.

Gurman also revealed that Apple is already working on a second-generation 5G modem that could power the future iPhone 18 models. By 2026, this chip would finally add mmWave support, download speeds of 6 gigabits per second, six-carrier aggregation when using Sub-6 5G, and eight-carrier aggregation when using mmWave.

When the iPhone reaches its 20-year anniversary in 2027, the company hopes it can top Qualcomm with its modem’s performance and AI features. Apple is also aiming to build support for next-generation satellite networks and eventually merge its 5G modem with its main processor, creating the ultimate singular mobile component.

Fortunately, it won’t be long before we learn more about Apple’s plans for its 5G modem. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be unveiled in early 2025 and feature an all-new design, a faster processor, Apple Intelligence support, and more.