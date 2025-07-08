Apple announces longtime COO Jeff Williams to step down

Apple today announced that longtime COO Jeff Williams will be stepping down from his role as chief operating officer. In his place, Sabih Khan will assume the role of Apple’s COO. While corporate shakeups can sometimes signal trouble, Apple’s press release notes that this move is simply part of a planned succession strategy. What’s more, Williams isn’t leaving the company completely, but will rather report to Tim Cook while continuing to oversee various design, health, and Apple Watch initiatives.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him,” Cook said in a press release. “He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication.”

Who’s replacing Jeff Williams?

Though not a household name, Apple’s COO position will be in capable hands. Williams’ replacement – Sabih Khan – has been with Apple for decades. Put simply, there shouldn’t be any hiccups associated with the Williams transition. Further, Khan’s track record with Apple is impressive in and of itself.

The press release relays that Khan has been in charge of the entirety of Apple’s supply chain for the past six years while helping to ensure “product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple’s supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world.”

The COO position may not get a lot of fanfare, but it’s an important and indispensable position. This is especially true for Apple, as it requires a smooth and efficient supply chain in order to support an extensive product lineup that needs to serve hundreds of millions of people annually. And speaking to the importance of the COO role, it’s no coincidence that current CEO Tim Cook was formerly Apple’s COO before taking on the CEO role in 2011.

As for Williams, he became something of a familiar face during WWDC and Apple hardware keynotes in recent years.

The press release highlights some of his career accomplishments during his time at Apple:

During his career with Apple, Williams built out a supply chain that has supported Apple’s growth and customers around the world with expansion, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and across Southeast Asia. He led Apple’s supplier responsibility efforts which has helped raise the bar for workers around the world, offering critical training and important education programs. Williams played a key role in the introduction of iPod and iPhone programs. He led the effort on Apple Watch over a decade ago and architected the company’s health strategy, helping customers live healthier lives, learn more about their health, and receive lifesaving care. For the past several years, Williams has also overseen Apple’s industry-leading design team.

Who will be the next Apple CEO?

It’s worth noting that Jeff Williams, for years, was often a name heard bandied about when people discussed potential successors to Tim Cook. With Williams seemingly taking his foot off the gas at Apple, it stands to reason that he’s not in line to assume CEO duties once Cook retires.

For what it’s worth, Cook has said that Apple has a detailed succession plan in place for the CEO position. And though it’s unclear who might assume the role in the future, Cook has articulated that Apple’s next CEO will be an internal hire.