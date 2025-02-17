When will Apple release M5 Macs?

Apple has a few more M4 Macs to release before moving on computers powered by its next-generation M5 chips. This generation will mark an important milestone for Apple, as the company keeps improving its processors to better perform AI tasks.

While there are only a few rumors about when Apple is expected to release M5 Macs, the picture of what the company could unveil in the next few quarters is taking shape.

M5 will be big for Apple Intelligence

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple reportedly started mass-producing the M5 chip in January. While we’re still many months away from an official release, ET News says the “Apple M5 chip packaging is handled by Taiwan’s ASE, the U.S.’s Amkor, and China’s JCET. Initial mass production has been started by ASE, and mass production with Amkor and JCET will follow suit.”

These companies also add resources to make the high-end M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips. While power efficiency has been improved by 5-10% and performance improved by 5% compared to the M4 chip, we need to see them in action to know if the AI processors can fully power Apple Intelligence and other complex tasks.

According to The Elec, the M5 chip will feature an enhanced ARM architecture and be manufactured using TSMC’s latest 3-nanometer process technology, an improvement over the M3 and M4 chips. The M5 processor will adopt a new System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology, which enhances thermal management and reduces electrical leakage.

With that, we could see enhancements in performance and efficiency and a broader focus on Neural Engine tasks for AI and Apple Intelligence. While we know that Apple has moved on to producing its newer processors, the company will still release a number of new M4-powered devices, including some that have yet to be unveiled.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The M5 Macs aren’t expected to be released before the fall of 2025. Currently, Apple has to launch the M4 MacBook Air, expected by March, then the Mac Studio in mid-2025, and a new Mac Pro by the second half of this year.

With that in mind, this is when we could expect new M5 Macs:

MacBook Pro: The M5 MacBook Pro is expected to be released in the second half of 2025, not before the fall; should include M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max options.

The M5 MacBook Pro is expected to be released in the second half of 2025, not before the fall; should include M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max options. MacBook Air: If Apple follows the trend, a new MacBook Air will likely be released by the beginning of 2026, around the first quarter.

If Apple follows the trend, a new MacBook Air will likely be released by the beginning of 2026, around the first quarter. Mac Studio: Rumors suggest that Apple is planning a new Studio Display, so the company might release a new Mac Studio with the M5 chip as well. This computer could ship with an M5 Ultra chip by mid-2026.

Apple’s schedule for releasing Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro updates has been irregular lately. That said, if the company plans to release these Macs, the first two could be available anytime from late 2025 to mid-2026, while the latter could be available from mid-2026 to late 2026.