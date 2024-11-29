Apple just took the first major step toward making next-gen M5 iPads and Macs

Apple just unveiled a bigger M4 family with the new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models. However, the company is already moving on to the M5 chips, as it has ordered TSMC to start the production development of the upcoming Mac processors (iPad and Apple Vision Pro, too).

According to The Elec (via MacRumors), the M5 chip will feature an enhanced ARM architecture and be manufactured using TSMC’s latest 3-nanometer process technology, which will improve it over the M3 and M4 chips.

While the M5 could have the newest 2nm process, it seems Apple scrapped that idea due to cost concerns. Still, according to the report, the M5 chip will adopt a new System On Integrated Chp technology, which enhances thermal management and reduces electrical leakage.

With that, we could see enhancements in performance and efficiency and a broader focus on Neural Engine tasks for AI and Apple Intelligence. While knowing that Apple has moved on to producing its newer processors, we still have several months with M4 products, including some new ones that need to be unveiled.

For example, Apple is expected to unveil the new M4 MacBook Air models in the first half of 2025, and an M4 Ultra Mac Studio is scheduled for mid-2025. Finally, a new Mac Pro could also be in the works for late 2025. If that turns out to be accurate, this release could coincide with the first M5 products.

So far, the first Apple products we expect to unveil with the M5 chip are the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro, and the Apple Vision Pro. Still, none of them should debut before fall 2025.

That being said, we still have plenty of time with M4 products. Also, it doesn’t seem Apple plans a major revamp for its products with the M5 chip. According to rumors, Cupertino could start tweaking the design of some of its Macs by 2026 when it plans to ditch the miniLED display for a new OLED technology.

Below, you can learn more about when to expect new M4 Macs.