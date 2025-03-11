macOS 16: Rumors, features, release date, supported devices, more

macOS 16 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for Mac computers. It should be announced at the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release this fall. Apple is expected to expand its Apple Intelligence features, as it still needs to catch up with Google, OpenAI, and other top rivals. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming macOS 16 operating system update.

When will Apple announce macOS 16?

Image source: Apple Inc

If Apple keeps up the trend, it should announce macOS 16 at the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference usually takes place in the first week of June. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, WWDC changed to a pre-recorded video presentation when the pandemic started. Now, the company also invites the media and developers to watch it from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

As of now, Apple has already begun work on macOS 16.

What will Apple call macOS 16?

Rumors previously suggested Apple was teeing up macOS Mammoth, as the Cupertino company asked for a trademark extension of this name in 2021.

Mammoth was rumored for 2021 when Apple unveiled Monterey and again rumored in 2022. For 2025, it’s unclear what Apple will call macOS 16. Internally, the software is known as Cheer.

macOS 16 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released it later in September for the past few years.

Some rumors say Apple won’t make every major macOS 16 feature available all at once due to delays in Apple Intelligence. In fact, the most impressive features might not arrive until the first half of 2026.

Rumored macOS 16 features

So far, the main rumored features are related to the expansion of Apple Intelligence and a major redesign. Here’s what we know:

A major redesign is coming

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that macOS 16 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” According to the journalist, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience through the platform.

With that, Apple will adjust the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is said to be the most significant redesign for the iPhone since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur. The primary goal behind these design overhauls is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s disparate operating systems.

Other rumors suggest Apple could bring a redesign to the iPhone as the new Apple Invites and Apple Sports app could be hinting at a redesign. However, it would be interesting if the company made the design language of its major systems similar.

Apple Intelligence has a long way to go

Apple still has a few Apple Intelligence features to introduce during the macOS Sequoia cycle. However, more advanced features will come in later 2025 or 2026 with macOS 16. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the first version of Apple Intelligence only offers “domestic” changes. However, a ChatGPT-like model is coming at a later date:

These upcoming upgrades will make Siri easier to use on a day-to-day basis, but it’s not the brain transplant that the service really needs. Siri is still based on an outdated infrastructure — AI models that have been overtaken by the technology used by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Siri hasn’t yet been rebuilt for the generative AI age, even if Apple is trying to create the impression that it has.

It’s not just the LLM Siri chatbot that won’t be released in 2026. Gurman says that a “larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for macOS 16 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when macOS 16.4 debuts).”

In March, Apple announced that the long-awaited personalized Siri experience in Apple Intelligence would be available in the “coming year” as the company delays the most important AI feature to date.

Siri GPT

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s new version of Siri will employ more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow users to have long back-and-forth conversations with the virtual assistant. Sources also claim that “LLM Siri,” as Apple employees have dubbed it, will be capable of handling more sophisticated requests even faster.

Apple is currently testing the upgraded Siri on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a standalone app, but the goal is to eventually replace Siri with the new version. Apple plans to introduce LLM Siri next year as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 (codenamed Luck and Cheer).

As was the case with Apple Intelligence this fall, the new Siri reportedly won’t launch alongside the new hardware in 2025. Rather, Apple will announce it next year and start rolling out the upgraded Siri as early as spring 2026.

“The revamped Siri will rely on new Apple AI models to interact more like a human and handle tasks in a way that’s closer to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini,” Gurman explains in his report. “It also will make expanded use of App Intents, which allow for more precise control of third-party apps. And the software will be able to tap into features from Apple Intelligence, such as the ability to write and summarize text.”

New emoji

New emoji coming to iOS 18. Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR

Apple always adds new emojis during every macOS cycle. Even though they don’t come with the first major update, the company unveils them during the life cycle of the newest operating system.

Official macOS 16 download

macOS 16 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download its official version yet.

macOS 16 beta download

macOS 16 hasn’t been announced yet. That said, you can’t download its beta version. Once it’s available, make sure you have your developer account enrolled on your device, or you’re part of the Apple Beta Software Program. After that, follow the steps below:

On your Mac, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable macOS 16 Beta

Supported devices

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple keeps ditching older Macs with the latest macOS updates. While we expect the company to soon drop support to all Intel Macs, these are all the computers that can run the latest macOS Sequoia version:

2019 iMac and later

2017 iMac Pro

2020 MacBook Air and later

2018 MacBook Pro and later

2019 Mac Pro and later

2018 Mac mini and later

2022 Mac Studio and later

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating the macOS 16 guide as we learn more about rumored features, its release date, and more.