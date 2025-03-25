WWDC 2025 starts June 9 – here’s what to expect

Apple just announced the WWDC 2025 dates. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to 13, 2025. Like the previous years, some developers, students, and media personalities will have the opportunity to join the special keynote at Apple Park on June 9.

The event, which was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Center in San Jose, went online during the pandemic and eventually became a hybrid event, with some people going to Apple’s headquarters to learn more about its future software updates.

The WWDC 2025 keynote is expected to unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

So far, leakers believe iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, and visionOS 3 will be the most packed software unveilments. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports iOS 19 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.”

According to the journalist, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience through the platform.

With that, Apple will adjust the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is said to be the most significant redesign for the iPhone since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur. The primary goal behind these design overhauls is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s disparate operating systems.

visionOS 3 is also expected to be a loaded update, as Apple will tackle its newest product category. Lastly, we might see Apple addressing some of the issues with Apple Intelligence while announcing new features coming to the platform.