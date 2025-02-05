Apple reportedly started M5 mass production ahead of 2025 Mac releases

A few months after Apple ordered TSMC to start the production development of the M5 chip, ET News reports that mass production for this upcoming processor has now begun. According to the publication, mass production for the M5 chip, which is expected to power new Macs, iPads, and Apple Vision Pro, started in January. ET News writes: “Apple M5 chip packaging is handled by Taiwan’s ASE, the U.S.’s Amkor, and China’s JCET. Initial mass production has been started by ASE, and mass production with Amkor and JCET will follow suit.”

These companies also add resources to make the high-end M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips. While power efficiency has been improved by 5-10% and performance improved by 5% compared to the M4 chip, this is yet Apple’s new tackle on AI processors to power Apple Intelligence and other complex tasks.

While the M5 mass production has already started, Apple has yet to release its M4 MacBook Air models. They’re expected to be released in the first half of 2025, in addition to the M4 Ultra chip with the Mac Studio, which is scheduled for mid-2025. Finally, a new Mac Pro could also be in the works for late 2025. If that turns out to be accurate, this release could coincide with the first M5 products.

So far, the first Apple products we expect to unveil with the M5 chip are the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro, and the Apple Vision Pro. Still, none of them should debut before fall 2025.

That being said, we still have plenty of time with M4 products. Also, it doesn’t seem Apple plans a major revamp for its products with the M5 chip. According to rumors, Cupertino could start tweaking the design of some of its Macs by 2026 when it plans to ditch the miniLED display for a new OLED technology.

Below, you can learn more about when to expect new M4 Macs.