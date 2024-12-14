How to share lost AirTag location with an airline

iOS 18.2 has just been released, and it’s full of Apple Intelligence features. However, there’s one feature available to everyone that might greatly improve their next trip.

The new Share Item Location feature lets iPhone and iPad users share their AirTag or third-party item tracker location with another person or an airline. It was first available as part of the iOS 18.2 beta and is now rolling out to everyone.

According to Apple, over 15 airlines are planning support for this Find My feature: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling.

Suppose you lose your keychain in a restaurant. You can send the manager a link using Share Item Location, and they can track your AirTag using their iPhone 11 or newer with Precision Find.

Additionally, you can already share your AirTag location with friends and family members using the Find My network.

How to share a Lost AirTag using Find My

If you have an AirTag and your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.2, follow the steps below:

Open the Find My app and open the “Items” tab.

Select the lost AirTag and scroll down the menu.

Tap “Show Contact Info” so people can contact you when they find your item.

Lastly, tap “Share Item Location” so you can create a link that people can click to see your AirTag location for a limited time.

Apple says the “Show Contact Info” feature lets others hold your AirTag close to the top of their phone to open a website with more information, including your phone number or email address, so they can contact you to let you know they found your device.

