tvOS 18.2 beta 3 now available with Snoopy screen savers

By
Published Nov 18th, 2024 1:10PM EST
tvOS 18.2 now available with Snoopy screen savers
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Apple just released tvOS 18.2 beta 3. After a tame tvOS 18.1 update, this new version is finally adding some of the delayed features announced at WWDC 2024.

For example, tvOS 18.2 beta 3 now supports the new 21:9 aspect ratio, which is perfect for Apple TVs connected to projectors. The company has also added a few other options, such as 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9. They are available under Apple TV’s Audio and Video settings.

Besides that, Apple finally added the Snoopy screen savers to tvOS. References about this feature coming with tvOS 18.2 were already spotted by MacRumors a few weeks ago. According to the publication, Apple is working on four categories of screen savers, including Snoopy, TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes.

tvOS 18 best featureImage source: Apple Inc.

While MacRumors got an early look at some of those screensavers, Apple said we’ll see the Snoopy and TV and Movies screen savers “later this year.” The Music and Soundscapes options are new and will likely be added alongside the previously announced options.

Finally, another feature that might soon be available with tvOS 18.2 beta is robot vacuum cleaner integration with the Home app. It’s unclear which robot vacuums will support this feature, even though Apple says this feature is still coming in 2024.

Apple is expected to release tvOS 18.2 by early December; this means the beta testing of the upcoming software update won’t last for very long, and we should have around three new builds before the official version is out.

After many tvOS 18 features have made their debut, I can’t wait for my Apple TV to get support for these other new capabilities. The new screen savers will make a nice addition, while the 21:9 aspect ratio will be perfect for using XGIMI’s new Horizon S Max projector, which was recently reviewed by BGR.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

