Apple may be forced discontinue these 3 iPhone models in Europe

In September, Apple released the new iPhone 16 lineup. With that, the company finally stopped selling the 2021 iPhone 13 and only offered customers the following options through its store:

iPhone SE 3 (2022)

iPhone 14 (2022)

iPhone 14 Plus (2022)

iPhone 15 (2023)

iPhone 15 Plus (2023)

iPhone 16 series

However, the French Apple blog iGeneration reports that Apple will discontinue all Lightning iPhone models in Europe at the start of 2025.

Since European legislation requires all smartphones to have a universal USB-C port, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE 3 won’t follow the rule, as they have a Lightning port.

There’s always the possibility that Apple could tweak those smartphones with a USB-C port, as the company has done with the AirPods Max. However, it doesn’t seem Cupertino will follow that path.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Of course, a fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to launch early next year, which means the current generation will soon be discontinued anyway. Besides that, when Apple introduces the iPhone 17 line, it will also stop selling the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

In other words, Apple is set to discontinue all three of these old iPhone models anyway in 2025. Still, if you’re not in Europe, you don’t need to worry about any of this, as Apple will continue to sell them until new models are introduced over the course of the year.

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design like the iPhone 14 with a single camera, the A18 processor, and Apple’s new 5G modem. By the second half of 2025, Cupertino is rumored to launch the iPhone 17 lineup, including an all-new iPhone 17 Air, which will be the thinnest iPhone to date with some high-end features but hardware that’s not as good as an iPhone Pro.

BGR reached out to Apple but did not hear back at the time this story was published. We’ll update it if we hear from the company.