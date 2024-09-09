Apple announces revamped AirPods Max headphones with USB-C and new colors

A new model has been rumored for a few years. However, Apple has only tweaked the original AirPods Max model during the iPhone 16 event. These revamped headphones come with a USB-C port, unlocking new possibilities for Apple’s premium headphones.

Besides Personalized Audio, Apple has only updated it with new colors: Midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purpl. Long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 features aren’t coming to these headphones, such as improved Active noise Cancellation or Adaptive Audio.

However, users can take advantage of Lossless thanks to the USB-C port when connecting their iPhones, iPads, or Macs to these headphones.

Image source: Apple Inc.

AirPods Max features a canopy made from breathable knit mesh, which distributes weight to reduce on-head pressure, a stainless steel frame wrapped with soft-to-the-touch material for a combination of strength, flexibility, and comfort, and telescoping arms that extend and stay where you set them. Its cups are made with anodized aluminum, and its custom-designed mesh textile wraps the ear cushions to provide pillow-like softness while listening.

With a custom H1 chip, Apple offers one-touch pairing, automatically switching the audio source from an iPhone to an iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. It offers Hey Siri and Find My support, over-the-air updates, head detection, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods with an iPhone or iPad.

Apple says AirPods Max can take up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency mode on. A quick 5-minute charge delivers 1.5 hours of listening time.

These premium headphones still cost $549. You can pre-order them today, and they will be released on September 20. If you don’t need the USB-C port, you can still keep your current AirPods Max, as the revamped model has most of the same features.