An entirely new form of ancient human may have been discovered

Scientists have proposed a new form of ancient humans. The Juluren, or “large head people,” reportedly lived in eastern Asia over 100,000 years ago. Paleoanthropologists Xiujie Wu and Christopher Bae are behind the new claim, highlighting a group with remarkably large brains and unique traits that could challenge our understanding of human evolution entirely.

Formally named Homo juluensis, the Juluren exhibit features unlike any other hominins previously identified. Fossils of their faces and jaws show a mosaic of traits, some reminiscent of Neanderthals, combined with others unseen in Denisovans, Homo erectus, and even modern humans.

These distinctions prompted Wu and Bae to propose the Juluren as a distinct form of ancient humans who coexisted with various hominins in Asia between 300,000 and 50,000 years ago. What really sets the Juluren apart is their brain size, which surpasses that of other known hominins of the era, including early Homo sapiens.

A provocative commentary on the diversity of hominin fossils of eastern Eurasia, attributing material now called Denisovans to Homo juluensis. https://t.co/IryhDfDDKC pic.twitter.com/Nd7zyxdUBX — John Hawks (@johnhawks) November 2, 2024

This characteristic, along with their diverse physical traits, underscores the complexity of human evolution, especially in eastern Asia. For decades, fossils from this region that did not fit neatly into categories like Homo erectus or Homo sapiens were often grouped under the broad label of “Denisovans.”

However, Wu and Bae’s research now suggests these human fossils represent a far more diverse evolutionary history of ancient human forms than previously assumed. Experts in the field have responded with intrigue. Anthropologist John Hawks describes the study as “provocative,” emphasizing how much remains to be uncovered about the human story in Asia.

He agrees that the name Juluren may help researchers better contextualize the fossils, offering a clearer picture of their place within the human family tree. This discovery adds to the growing complexity of our evolutionary history.

Discoveries in decades have transformed the human family tree into a tangled web of interrelated branches. The Juluren now take their place in this expanding narrative, underscoring the diversity of ancient human forms.