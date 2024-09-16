tvOS 18 now available with 6 new features for Apple TV users

After two months of beta testing, tvOS 18 is now available to Apple TV users. This software update brings important changes to the TV app in addition to other changes.

Within the Apple TV app, Apple is adding three new features that will make everyday usage way better when enjoying Apple TV+ content:

InSight: An Amazon Prime Video-like feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song that is playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist.

Enhance Dialogue: This feature is getting smarter, leveraging machine learning and computation audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K. In addition to HomePod speakers, users can now enjoy Enhance Dialogue when listening through built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices, and when playing supported content on iPhone and iPad;

Automatic subtitles: Subtitles now automatically appear at just the right moments with tvOS 18, including when the language in a show or film does not match the device language when users mute, or when they skip back while watching something.

One of the best tvOS 18 features is the redesigned Apple Fitness+ app. This update helps users make the most of its Fitness library by staying motivated and keeping consistent with their fitness routine. Updates include a personalized For You space, Explore and Library spaces, search features, and enhanced awards.

During tvOS 17.4 beta testing, Apple planned to add Apple Music SharePlay to Apple TV. Users would be able to add songs to a queue by scanning a QR Code. Unfortunately, Apple removed this feature, and even with tvOS 17.5, it didn’t bring it back.

For tvOS 18, Apple will reintroduce this feature, so anyone can share control of music playing from HomePod and HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music. Apple explains: “To join a SharePlay session, users can simply bring an iPhone close to another iPhone — or scan the QR code in the Apple Music SharePlay window on another iPhone — to add songs to the playlist and control playback, even if they do not have an Apple Music subscription.”

For FaceTime, Apple added Live Captions for English in the US and Canada, so users can read what others are saying on a FaceTime call from the TV.

Still, there are several features still missing from tvOS 18, including: