HomePod Software 18 public beta 1 now available with these two features

After announcing a new color for HomePod mini, Apple has finally released the first public beta of HomePod Software 18. Unlike the other operating system updates, the developer’s beta of HomePod is only available for a small group.

However, the company always releases a public beta for HomePod and HomePod mini owners. This time, we already know two features available with the system, although they also need an Apple TV running tvOS 18 or an iPhone and iPad running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, respectively.

Enhance Dialogue gets smarter : It leverages machine learning and computational audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K.

: It leverages machine learning and computational audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K. AirPlay adds Spatial Audio: Users can get an immersive audio experience, including support for Dolby Atmos, when using AirPlay to stream audio from iPhone and iPad to HomePod and compatible third-party audio equipment.

Currently, you won’t get Spatial Audio when you use AirPlay from iPhone to HomePod. This software update has finally fixed this annoying handoff, so you’ll always get Spatial Audio songs when available.

Apple HomePod 2023 Siri. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Besides that, we don’t know what else is new with HomePod Software 18 public beta. With the HomePod Software 17 cycle, Apple added the following features:

Enhance Dialogue : It lets Apple TV users hear more clearly what is being said over the effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show on Apple TV 4K paired with two HomePods by separating the dialogue from the background noise and bringing it forward to the center channel.

: It lets Apple TV users hear more clearly what is being said over the effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show on Apple TV 4K paired with two HomePods by separating the dialogue from the background noise and bringing it forward to the center channel. Siri support for AirPlay : It allows you to start an AirPlay session from your iPhone or iPad directly on your HomePod using just your voice so that you can play an even wider range of third-party music services on your HomePod.

: It allows you to start an AirPlay session from your iPhone or iPad directly on your HomePod using just your voice so that you can play an even wider range of third-party music services on your HomePod. New call controls : It enable you to mute or unmute a call on HomePod.

: It enable you to mute or unmute a call on HomePod. Music Settings Change: This update enables Siri to learn your preferred media service, so you no longer need to include the name of the media app in your request.

In addition to HomePod Software 18, Apple has also released the public beta versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, and tvOS 18.