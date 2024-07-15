Apple releases new HomePod mini colorway with 100% recycled mesh fabric

Today, Apple announced a new HomePod mini color. Almost four years after its first release, Cupertino is revamping its midnight color with a tweak: It’s now made with 100% recycled mesh fabric. At just 3.3 inches tall, Apple says HomePod mini offers big sound in an impressively compact design.

HomePod mini in midnight is available starting Wednesday, July 17, and joins other bold colors, including yellow, orange, blue, and white.

Apple says HomePod mini users can listen to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music and enjoy room-filling audio with a single speaker, in a stereo pair, and using multiroom audio. To level up entertainment, users can even use the smart speaker to create a home theater experience with Apple TV 4K. With Siri, users can access a range of music knowledge and search by artist, song, lyrics, decade, genre, mood, or activity.

This new colorway is part of Apple’s effort to become carbon-neutral by 2030. At this moment, Apple says its new Apple Watch models are carbon-neutral, but several other products, such as Macs and iPads, use recycled parts.

That said, the other colors still have the same mesh fabric that isn’t 100% recycled. This announcement comes just before Apple releases the public betas of its upcoming software updates. HomePod Software 18 is expected to be available for the public soon. Still, it’s important to note that HomePod won’t get one of the most interesting features of this cycle, which is Apple Intelligence.

However, Cupertino says the HomePod mini also offers “convenient ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home. Users can create smart home automation, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, check the temperature and humidity in a room, and use Intercom to send an announcement throughout the house.”

The new HomePod mini in midnight is available to order for $99 (U.S.) from apple.com and the Apple Store app. The new color will be available at Apple Store locations in the U.S., Canada, China mainland, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions starting July 17. HomePod mini in midnight will also be available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.