How to download iOS 26 public beta on your iPhone

After a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 26 public beta either on Monday or within the next few days. If the company sticks to its usual pattern, the public test version arrives a week after beta 3 of the developer build.
Here’s when the company released its public beta in previous years:
- iOS 15: June 30, 2021
- iOS 16: July 11, 2022
- iOS 17: July 12, 2023
- iOS 18: July 15, 2024
Read this before updating to iOS 26 public beta
Even though Apple’s latest iOS 26 beta 3 is more stable than earlier versions, you might run into app incompatibilities, faster battery drain, or other unexpected issues.
While you can still downgrade from the iOS 26 public beta to the latest iOS 18 version, you might lose your WhatsApp backup. Also, if you install the watchOS 26 public beta, you won’t be able to downgrade your iPhone without unpairing your Apple Watch.
That said, BGR doesn’t recommend installing the public beta on your main device, especially if it’s your first time trying one.
First, enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program
To start testing the iOS 26 public beta, you’ll need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program. You can sign up even before the update goes live. By using your Apple Account, you can link it to the beta program and try out new features before their official release.
Just head to the Apple Beta Software Program site with your Apple Account and follow the instructions to get your iPhone ready.
Step-by-step guide: How to install iOS 26 public beta
- First, make sure you’re enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program
- On your iPhone, open the Settings app
- Tap on General, then go to Software Update
- Tap on Beta Updates and enable iOS 26 Public Beta
Supported devices
These are the devices that support the iOS 26 public beta:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd gen)
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd gen)
- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e