How to download iOS 26 public beta on your iPhone

After a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 26 public beta either on Monday or within the next few days. If the company sticks to its usual pattern, the public test version arrives a week after beta 3 of the developer build.

Here’s when the company released its public beta in previous years:

iOS 15: June 30, 2021

iOS 16: July 11, 2022

iOS 17: July 12, 2023

iOS 18: July 15, 2024

Read this before updating to iOS 26 public beta

Even though Apple’s latest iOS 26 beta 3 is more stable than earlier versions, you might run into app incompatibilities, faster battery drain, or other unexpected issues.

While you can still downgrade from the iOS 26 public beta to the latest iOS 18 version, you might lose your WhatsApp backup. Also, if you install the watchOS 26 public beta, you won’t be able to downgrade your iPhone without unpairing your Apple Watch.

That said, BGR doesn’t recommend installing the public beta on your main device, especially if it’s your first time trying one.

First, enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program

To start testing the iOS 26 public beta, you’ll need to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program. You can sign up even before the update goes live. By using your Apple Account, you can link it to the beta program and try out new features before their official release.

Just head to the Apple Beta Software Program site with your Apple Account and follow the instructions to get your iPhone ready.

Step-by-step guide: How to install iOS 26 public beta

First, make sure you’re enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

app Tap on General , then go to Software Update

, then go to Tap on Beta Updates and enable iOS 26 Public Beta

Supported devices

These are the devices that support the iOS 26 public beta: