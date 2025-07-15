Indie App Sales: Our 5 favorites out of 250+ deals

Developer Matt Corey is bringing together hundreds of indie developers for another year to offer Apple users some of the best (and sometimes, lesser-known) apps at big discounts. The July 2025 edition of Indie App Sales features more than 250 apps, including some of BGR‘s favorites.

This year’s Indie App Sales event include app categories spanning productivity, health, finance, creativity, and more. We’ve picked out some of our favorites, which are all available at a discount from July 15 to July 16 (though some developers may extend the deals a bit longer). Here are our top picks:

Gentler Streak: We can’t make an app list without including Gentler Streak. This wellbeing app is essential for anyone with a smartwatch. It helps you find the perfect balance between working out and resting. The app offers thoughtful advice, monitors your wellness, analyzes your sleep, and tracks your progress. Right now, it’s 50% off for the annual plan. Find it here on the App Store.

Denim – Playlist Cover Maker: Even though Apple has improved playlist customization, Denim still does it better. Choose from over 100 artworks, add stylish text in different colors, and make your playlist covers truly unique. Find it here on the App Store.

Bills to Budget: Stay ahead of due dates with this helpful budgeting app. Created by one of the Indie App Sales developers, Bills to Budget also includes a new calendar view that makes planning your budget easier. Find it here on the App Store.

Image source: Gentler Streak

My Vinyl+ Scanner for Discogs: If you’re looking for a sleek way to manage your music catalog, this app is a standout. Scan barcodes, browse records, and connect your vinyl collection to the digital world. You can track the value of your records and more. Find it here on the App Store.

Nature Sounds For Sleep: With 85 high-quality nature sounds, this app could be the key to better sleep. There are no ads or trackers, and you can mix and match sounds to create the perfect combination for your sleep routine or focus time. Find it here on the App Store.

Wrap up

These are just a few of the apps available during the Indie App Sales. You can explore even more on the sale’s website.