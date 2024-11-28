400+ indie apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac are on sale for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are now available at all major retailers, but Indie App Sales start tomorrow. Whether you’re looking for the best deal on an app you used to subscribe to or want to try something new, this year’s Indie App Sales include discounts on more than 415 apps. Not only will you find some of BGR‘s favorite apps on sale, but you’ll also be helping the indie economy.

It’s important to note that while Indie App Sales go from November 29 to December 3, you might find that some developers are already offering a discount on their apps. On the Indie App Sales website, you can discover which apps already have discounts and which will soon be. The website also shows if you need to enter a code to unlock the deal.

These are some of BGR‘s favorite deals:

Gentler Streak: A fan-favorite, Gentler Streak is the best app to get on track with your well-being by monitoring your workouts. It tracks more activities than Apple’s built-in Workout app; it offers an Activity Path to help you understand whether you should rest or push harder, and with Go Gentler suggestions, you can always do more of what you love. From November 29 to December 3, users can get 40% off on a yearly premium subscription with family sharing. The app is free to download and is available for iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

GamingBuddy: Discover new games for PC, consoles, and more with this app. It offers widget support so you can do a release countdown, add to your calendar, or see what’s up next so you never lose a game release. The app is free to download but requires an in-app purchase to unlock all features. You can get a lifetime license for 50% off. It’s iOS-only.

FridayGPT: Access ChatGPT/Claude/Local LLMs on top of any app or website without leaving your current context. Fix grammar immediately and dictate with up to 5x fewer errors than macOS dictation, thanks to OpenAI Whisper. The app is free to download and offers a 30% discount.

Waterllama Water Tracker: One of the prettiest new apps available, Watterlama Water Track features unique smart reminders that adapt to your routine, making hydration effortless. It tracks over 40 drinks, offers healthy challenges, and has cute characters to make you the hydrated queen/king. The app is free to download and offers 72% off this Black Friday.

MacWhisper: This app quickly and accurately transcribes your audio files into text while running locally on your Mac, meaning files never leave your device. The app is free to download, but with a premium subscription, you can get the best transcription available right now with industry-leading accuracy. MacWhisper Pro has a 40% discount. It’s macOS-only.

Don’t forget to check all Black Friday deals for the indie app sales!