Here are Apple’s finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards

Apple just revealed the finalists of the 2024 App Store Awards. In total, 45 apps and games were recognized for representing some of the best user experience, design, and innovations of the year. In addition, Apple is offering for the first time an App Store Award category for Apple Vision Pro apps.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s App Store Award finalists, whose imagination and craftsmanship have produced amazing apps that users love,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store. “From games that transport players to fantastical new worlds, to apps that fuel creativity, these developers are delivering remarkable experiences that captivate and inspire.”

Last year, the 2023 App Store Awards winners included Photomator, which has since been bought by Apple, MUBI, AllTrails, and others.

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPhone App of the Year category empowered users to enhance real-life experiences through personalized tools and easy-to-use features:

Runna, for offering tailored training plans to runners of all experience levels.

, for offering tailored training plans to runners of all experience levels. Tripsy, for keeping travelers organized and stress-free.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPhone Game of the Year category brought players captivating narratives with rich visuals and compelling characters:

The WereCleaner, for delivering comical and creative gameplay.

, for delivering comical and creative gameplay. Zenless Zone Zero, for immersing players in action-packed storylines.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPad App of the Year category inspired imaginative play and creativity:

Moises, for elevating music practice with AI-powered tools.

, for elevating music practice with AI-powered tools. Procreate Dreams, for bringing animated stories to life.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPad Game of the Year category featured dynamic storytelling and beautifully crafted worlds:

Disney Speedstorm, for bringing exciting, high-speed racing experiences.

, for bringing exciting, high-speed racing experiences. Squad Busters, for combining the thrill of competition with welcoming, playful gameplay.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Arcade Game of the Year category offered epic stories and a refresh of the classics:

Outlanders 2, for captivating players with revamped graphics and imaginative levels.

, for captivating players with revamped graphics and imaginative levels. Sonic Dream Team, for introducing new adventures to the characters players know and love.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Mac App of the Year category delivered powerful tools, helping users tackle projects with ease:

OmniFocus 4, for fostering focus with simplified task management.

, for fostering focus with simplified task management. Shapr3D, for transforming the 3D design workflow.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Mac Game of the Year category brought gamers unique protagonists, visual style, and endless fun:

Stray, for capturing both mystery and playfulness in its dark world.

, for capturing both mystery and playfulness in its dark world. Thank Goodness You’re Here!, for amusing players with nonstop humor and absurdity.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Watch App of the Year category provided convenient access to helpful tools and information, right on their wrist:

Lumy, for connecting users to the rhythms of the sun and moon.

, for connecting users to the rhythms of the sun and moon. Watch to 5K, for giving runners a boost, all the way to the finish line.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Vision Pro App of the Year category pushed the boundaries of spatial computing:

NBA, for redefining the future of how users watch the sports they love.

, for redefining the future of how users watch the sports they love. What If…? An Immersive Story, for inviting players into a new kind of Marvel experience.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year category stunned players with vibrant scenes and intuitive gameplay:

THRASHER, for introducing smooth, trailblazing controls and a mesmerizing alien world.

, for introducing smooth, trailblazing controls and a mesmerizing alien world. Vacation Simulator, for taking players to destinations filled with funny characters and even funnier activities.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple TV App of the Year category brought stunning experiences to the biggest screen in the home:

F1 TV, for transporting fans straight into the cockpit of a race car.

for transporting fans straight into the cockpit of a race car. Zoom, for keeping groups connected in innovative ways.

Cultural Impact Finalists

Finalists in the Cultural Impact category brought users powerful stories and helped them bring out their best selves to create a lasting impact:

Apple will announce the champions of the 2024 App Store Awards in a couple of weeks. BGR will let you know who wins each category.