Apple acquires popular photo editor Pixelmator

Today, the Pixelmator team, owner of Pixelmator Pro and Photomator apps, announced that Apple acquired them. Here’s what the company wrote in a blog post:

“We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll be able to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people worldwide.”

According to the note, “Pixelmator has signed an agreement to be acquired by Apple, subject to regulatory approval.” At this moment, there will be “no material changes to the Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps.” While the team tells its userbase to “stay tuned for exciting updates to come,” Apple usually phases out the apps it acquires and then re-adds their features as part of Apple’s own apps, such as the Photos app – or maybe a comeback of Aperture. The company did back in 2020 with the popular Dark Sky app.

The developers end the announcement by thanking its users:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“We want to give a big thanks to our amazing users for your support over the past 17 years. Your feedback has played a huge role in shaping our apps into what they are today. As we step into this exciting new chapter, we can’t wait to share what’s next.”

It’s unclear for how long Pixelmator users will be able to take advantage of their apps. Currently, the purchase has been subject to regulatory approval. If it’s approved, Apple will announce how it will phase the apps – if it will. Cupertino hasn’t commented on that matter.

This announcement came a few weeks after the Pixelmator team announced advanced filtering features for Photomator. You can learn more about it below.