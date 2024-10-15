Photomator 3.4 update solves pro photographers’ biggest concern

Following the launch of the Files browser this year, Photomator has been updated to version 3.4 for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro. This update introduces a new way to organize photos with flags and star ratings across devices. It also includes advanced Mac filtering options for streamlined photo-culling workflows.

“Professional photographers often manage large photo libraries, which makes selecting the best photos for editing a challenge,” said Simonas Bastys, lead developer at the Pixelmator Team. “With the new photo culling features, Photomator allows them to quickly and easily find the right shots, so they can get right to the editing process.”

According to the company, Photomator 3.4 introduces powerful new photo culling features. With flags and star ratings, users can organize photos faster and easier than before. Users can add 1 to 5 stars, mark favorites, or reject unwanted shots directly in the browser or filmstrip, streamlining the photo selection process for even large-scale photoshoots. Flags and star ratings are also available on the iOS version of the app.

Photomator for Mac introduces advanced filtering options, which make it even easier to find the right shots. The Pixelmator team explains that users can filter photos by file type, flag, star rating, and file name and include or exclude photos with edits. On macOS Sequoia, users can also filter by date and location. To provide quick access, these filtering features are available in both the browser and filmstrip.

Lastly, Photomator adds the ability to import photos with preserved ratings and flags into the app from photo editing apps like Adobe Lightroom and others that store flags and ratings in image metadata or XMP files.

Photomator can be downloaded from the App Store and offers a one-week free trial with full access to all features. After the trial, users can subscribe for $7.99 per month, $29.99 per year, or make a one-time lifetime purchase for $119.99