Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Business News

Sam’s Club is going Black Mirror, remodeling 600 stores to embrace AI and eliminate cashiers

By
Published Apr 22nd, 2025 4:55PM EDT
Sam's Club app
Image: Sam's Club

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Big-box warehouse shopping just got a little more dystopian.

Sam’s Club is rolling out a sweeping redesign of all 600 of its US stores, and here’s the big headline: Cashiers and receipt checkers? They’re being completely phased out. In their place will be a frictionless, AI-powered retail utopia where you scan your own stuff, pay on your phone, and stroll right out like you own the place.

The idea is to expand the chain’s “Scan & Go” system — which lets you scan items in the app as you shop, pay in-app, and skip the checkout line entirely — into a fully cashierless model that feels more like a futuristic airport lounge than a bulk shopping barn. No checkout lines, and no receipt checks at the exit. Just vibes, bulk paper towels, and computer vision. “Good? We should be working towards a world where machines do the work while we do the leisure,” one Redditor opined about Sam’s Club’s move here.

“The main problem,” adds another, “is people don’t want to check themselves out and a lot of people still use cash.”

According to the company, customers it describes as “digitally engaged” shop three times more often. At the same time, it’s hard not to read a retailer’s insistence on a more streamlined experience as you doing all the work now — “you,” referring to customers who’ve grown accustomed to doing more of the work of retail employees themselves over the years, like bagging and checking out.

Also, while Sam’s Club hasn’t said anything about lowering prices, once they no longer have to pay thousands of employees to run registers or check receipts, I’m sure they’ll pass the savings along to you. I mean, that’s always how these things always work… right? Maybe next they’ll let us drive the delivery trucks and restock the shelves, too. Call it Sam’s Club Pro Max — now with 100% more customer labor.

Until then, grab your app, practice your scanning technique, and enjoy the techno-dystopia. You’re not just a shopper anymore — you’re an unpaid checkout clerk in the brave new world of retail.

Don’t Miss: AI trained with faulty code turned into a murderous psychopath

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Business

Latest News