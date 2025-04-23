Today’s deals: $320 iPad 11, $328 Sonos Move portable speaker, $90 Ninja blender, $400 off Freo Z Ultra, more

Wednesday’s top deals include the best price yet on Apple’s 11th-Gen iPad tablet, which is the latest and greatest version. You can also get a previous-gen Sonos Move for less than $328 in brand-new condition. There’s a great Ninja blender deal for $89.99, and there’s a coupon you can clip to save $400 on the insanely good Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop.
All that and more can be found in this roundup for Wednesday, April 23.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- The just-launched Torras Ostand R Air case is an ultra-thin iPhone case, a grip ring, a kickstand, and a fidget toy in one!
- Narwal’s Freo Z Ultra is the upgraded version of our favorite robot vacuum & mop of all time, and it’s $400 off right now with a clippable coupon
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- Sonos Move 2 costs $449, but the original Sonos Move is down to $327.81 brand-new
- The Ninja BN701 Professional Plus blender is down to $89.99 thanks to a 25% discount
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad (11th-Gen): $319.99 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Max (USB-C): $479.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price for USB-C)
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $999) (first-ever discount)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,129 (reg. $1,199) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- LAST CHANCE: Amazon will give you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, but the offer ends today — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for all the details
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- Get the beloved Vitamix 5200 blender on sale for $349 instead of $500, which is an amazing price for an amazing blender
- Sony headphones are on sale! Top deals include Sony XM4 ANC headphones for $248, XM5 headphones for $328, CH720N ANC headphones for just $88.95, and my favorite XM5 ANC earbuds for $198
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $10!
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The stunning LG C3 OLED TV might be my personal favorite television of all time, and it’s 20% off right now
- Who needs the overpriced Switch 2 when renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition are down to just $289?!
- The 2020 MacBook Air is the #1 best-selling renewed laptop on Amazon’s whole site — grab one for $349 before they’re sold out
- Get best-selling under-cabinet LED lighting for just $17.99 — it installs in seconds, uses battery power so you don’t need to run cables, and looks awesome!
- This best-selling HP 15.6″ touchscreen laptop is down to $599.99 instead of $1,400, which is a massive discount of nearly 60% off
- Ninja Blast Max is an awesome portable blender, and it’s 11% off at $79.99
- You can also get the Ninja Fit portable blender instead for $54.99
- The Matbeby Queen mattress topper is down to $25.59, so it’s a great time to find out why more than 4,000 people bought one in the past month alone
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $479 today
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- Pick up a Jasion EB5 Electric Bike that goes up to 40 mph for $338 on sale (they’re almost sold out so hurry!)
- Get the $120 COSORI 6-quart air fryer for $89.99 on sale
- Score a super-popular Carote 23-piece cookware set for only $99.99 instead of $215
More deals to check out
